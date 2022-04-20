Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

