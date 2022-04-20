Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 906,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

