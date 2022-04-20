Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

WDOFF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 131,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,944. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

