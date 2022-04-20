Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.88.

Shares of WDO stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.85. 130,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,996.18. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

