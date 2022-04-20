Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 3.52. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 101.9% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,176,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after buying an additional 269,616 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.