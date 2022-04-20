Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.650-$5.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.65-$5.05 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WAB opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $100.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average is $92.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

