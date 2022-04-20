Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of WHG opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.37. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.