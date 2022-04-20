WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($23.94) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.65) to GBX 1,737 ($22.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.36) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,051 ($26.68).

SMWH opened at GBX 1,429.50 ($18.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,499.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,538.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -22.87. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,923.50 ($25.03).

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($9,289.62).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

