Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.31.

Shares of WPM traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$64.40. The company had a trading volume of 327,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$92,280. Insiders sold a total of 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933 over the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

