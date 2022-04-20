Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.