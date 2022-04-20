WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Downgraded by TheStreet

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.
About WidePoint (Get Rating)
WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
