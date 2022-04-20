WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Downgraded by TheStreet

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in WidePoint by 494.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,416 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

