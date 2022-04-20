Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) PT Lowered to €35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.16) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WBRBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wienerberger from €32.40 ($34.84) to €34.50 ($37.10) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wienerberger from €38.00 ($40.86) to €37.00 ($39.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 5,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Wienerberger ( OTCMKTS:WBRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

