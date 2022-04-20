Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Declares $0.49 Dividend

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4936 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.
WIHLY opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $24.50.
Separately, DNB Markets raised Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial properties in the Ã-resund region, Sweden. The company's property portfolio includes office, retail, logistics/production, education/healthcare, and other properties, as well as land in MalmÃ¶, Helsingborg, Lund, Copenhagen, and Denmark.
