William Blair Comments on Seagen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.00). William Blair also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGEN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Seagen stock opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,989 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 957,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 30.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

