William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,294,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,246,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

