Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of WMB opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

