WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.