Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Declares $0.73 Dividend

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7304 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Wilmar International stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. Wilmar International has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

