Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

WGO opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

