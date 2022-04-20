Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 455,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,649. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

