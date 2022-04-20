Wise (LON:WISE) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 745 ($9.69) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WISE. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($12.36) to GBX 700 ($9.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of Wise stock opened at GBX 438.92 ($5.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 508.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 686.99. Wise has a 1 year low of GBX 420 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.31).
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
