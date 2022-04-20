Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Insider Acquires £112,500 in Stock

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Ross purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £112,500 ($146,370.02).

LON:WTAN traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 225.50 ($2.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,065. Witan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257.50 ($3.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

