Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 3,500 at Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($68.96) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,744.23 ($48.71).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,949 ($38.37) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,139.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,020.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.76), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,275,826.18).

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.