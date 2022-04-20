Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,500

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 5,300 ($68.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,476.67.

Shares of WZZZY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

