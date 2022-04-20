WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,584. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

