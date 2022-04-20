Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Plans $0.97 Dividend

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.9724 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. Societe Generale raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

