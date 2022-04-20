Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $1,095,448.86 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WDAY traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.57. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,201.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

