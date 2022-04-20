Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.75) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 850 ($11.06) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.66) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 920 ($11.97).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

LON WKP opened at GBX 698.50 ($9.09) on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 592.50 ($7.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 979 ($12.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 700 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 786.56.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.