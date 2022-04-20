W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of WTI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 5,978,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,240. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $733.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.58.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

