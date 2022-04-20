Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

XEL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,969. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

