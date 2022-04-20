Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $79.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of XEL opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

