Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Given New $79.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. 76,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,969. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $75.52.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

