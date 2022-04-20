XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $90.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

