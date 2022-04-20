Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.45.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Xylem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.