Yamana Gold (AUY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts expect Yamana Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.19.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

