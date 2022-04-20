Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.47.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,048,770. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.