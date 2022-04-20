Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$590.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.33.

Shares of YRI stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.84. 2,391,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,908. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 41.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,492,541.80. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$74,707.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,143.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

