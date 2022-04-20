Yamana Gold (YRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter.

TSE YRI opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$8.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

YRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.17.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Insiders sold a total of 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880 in the last 90 days.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

