Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($4.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.15% and a negative return on equity of 108.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 22,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.75. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

