Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

NYSE:AMT opened at $258.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

