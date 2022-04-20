Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. 828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,899. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.