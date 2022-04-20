Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Will Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $12.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 137,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $1,861,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

