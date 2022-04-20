Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $9.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

