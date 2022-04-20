Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.62.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.6% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 44.0% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

