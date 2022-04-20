Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.17 Million

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to post $312.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.34 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $276.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 61.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $677.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

