Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $57.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.20 million. Cryoport posted sales of $53.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $260.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $269.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $318.84 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $351.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cryoport by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 123.4% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 90,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,525,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cryoport by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $175,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter.

CYRX stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. Cryoport has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

