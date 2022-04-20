Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.51 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,548. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -48.85.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

