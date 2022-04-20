Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will announce $69.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.50 million and the lowest is $52.00 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $9.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 658.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $589.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $671.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 333,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 282,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

