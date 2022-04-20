Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.79 Million

Equities analysts expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) to post $641.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.34 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $625.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after buying an additional 325,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 81,983 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

