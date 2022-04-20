Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.76). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,998,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 461,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2,492.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 312,845 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

